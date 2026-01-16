20m Auto Reel
The Kärcher 20m Auto reel makes unwinding and winding your hose easy. Containing 20m of Karcher PrimoFlex® hose, the auto reel removes the need for back-breaking hose winding. Using a controlled auto-wind hose system, the auto reel allows you to easily extend your hose to where you need it, stopping and locking in place at any point. Once watering is finished, a simple pull on the hose and it will slowly feeds its way back into the wall mounted storage box. Including a wall mounting kit, the 20m Auto reel is easy to install and gives a 180 degree swing of the hose reel, allowing you to water all round your garden. The hose reel can also be locked into place with a padlock to prevent theft.
Features and benefits
Automatic hose retraction
- Fast and easy winding and unwinding without knotting.
Ready-to-use
- Incl. 20-m + 1.5-m 1/2" hose, Nozzle Plus, 2 hose connectors, G3/4 and G1/2 tap adaptor.
Rotatable
- For flexible alignment.
Hose brake
- For reliable, controlled hose retraction.
Specifications
Technical data
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|8.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|487 x 285 x 402
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
