20m Auto Reel

The Kärcher 20m Auto reel makes unwinding and winding your hose easy. With a controlled auto-wind hose system, the auto reel removes the need for back-breaking hose winding.

The Kärcher 20m Auto reel makes unwinding and winding your hose easy. Containing 20m of Karcher PrimoFlex® hose, the auto reel removes the need for back-breaking hose winding. Using a controlled auto-wind hose system, the auto reel allows you to easily extend your hose to where you need it, stopping and locking in place at any point. Once watering is finished, a simple pull on the hose and it will slowly feeds its way back into the wall mounted storage box. Including a wall mounting kit, the 20m Auto reel is easy to install and gives a 180 degree swing of the hose reel, allowing you to water all round your garden. The hose reel can also be locked into place with a padlock to prevent theft.

Features and benefits
Automatic hose retraction
  • Fast and easy winding and unwinding without knotting.
Ready-to-use
  • Incl. 20-m + 1.5-m 1/2" hose, Nozzle Plus, 2 hose connectors, G3/4 and G1/2 tap adaptor.
Rotatable
  • For flexible alignment.
Hose brake
  • For reliable, controlled hose retraction.
Specifications

Technical data

Bursting pressure (bar) 24
Colour black
Weight (kg) 8.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 487 x 285 x 402

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

20m Auto Reel
20m Auto Reel
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.