The Kärcher 25m hose reel kit comes ready to connect, with a robust frame and includes a 25 m quality PrimoFlex® 1/2" hose. The hose can be used for both mobile and stationary watering thanks to the practical hose storage feature. It is particularly suitable for small to medium-sized gardens. The hose reel is deisgned to stand safely and securely even on uneven ground, thereby ensuring a consistently high level of comfort for you. The hose is smoothly wound and unwound, making setting up and packing away easy. This kit comes with: 25 m 1/2" hose, sprayer "Plus", 4 universal hose connectors (3 without and 1 with aqua stop) and 1 G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 3/4 to G 1/2 reducer. Kärcher hose reels are compatible with all of available connection systems.