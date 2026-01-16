25m Free Standing/Wall Mounted Hose Reel

The Kärcher 25m hose reel can be both wall mounted or left free-standing. Included 25m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), sprayer, adaptor kit for mobile and stationary use, and extra smooth hose reel.

The Kärcher 25m hose reel kit comes ready to connect, with a robust frame and includes a 25 m quality PrimoFlex® 1/2" hose. The hose can be used for both mobile and stationary watering thanks to the practical hose storage feature. It is particularly suitable for small to medium-sized gardens. The hose reel is deisgned to stand safely and securely even on uneven ground, thereby ensuring a consistently high level of comfort for you. The hose is smoothly wound and unwound, making setting up and packing away easy. This kit comes with: 25 m 1/2" hose, sprayer "Plus", 4 universal hose connectors (3 without and 1 with aqua stop) and 1 G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 3/4 to G 1/2 reducer. Kärcher hose reels are compatible with all of available connection systems.

Features and benefits
Set ready for connection.
  • 25 m 1/2" hose, nozzle, 4 universal hose connectors, G 3/4 tap adapter with reducer G 3/4 to G 1/2.
Wall mount
  • Simple and quick installation of the practical storage unit.
Hose reel in optimum width
  • Good stability (also on uneven terrain).
Smooth hose reeling
  • Optimised distance between hose and stand legs for convenient handling and simple reeling.
Specifications

Technical data

Bursting pressure (bar) 24
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 318 x 572 x 420

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

25m Free Standing/Wall Mounted Hose Reel
25m Free Standing/Wall Mounted Hose Reel
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering large gardens.
  • For watering potted plants
  • For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.