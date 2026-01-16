Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 1/2"

Compact hose trolley with height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled.

The ready-to-use Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 1/2" serves perfectly when watering mid-sized to larger areas and gardens. Thanks to its innovative folding function, it can be stowed away without difficulties and very space-saving. The features: height adjustable handle, 20 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, Nozzle Plus (2.645-177), 3 x hose connector, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adapter and G1/2 reducer. Capacity: 40 m 1/2"-hose or 30 m 5/8"-hose or 20 m 3/4"-hose. Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
1 Aqua Stop hose connector
20 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose
3 x hose connectors
Ready-to-use
Free-wheeling crank for ergonomic unwinding and rewinding
  • Easy operation for unwinding or winding up the hose.
Tap connector and reducer
Large wheels for excellent mobility
  • Improved mobility
Non-slip, ergonomic and height adjustable handle
Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose or 30 m 5/8" hose or 25 m 3/4" hose.
  • Suitable for all common garden hoses.
Folding function
  • Space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Hose length (m) 20
Bursting pressure (bar) 24
Colour black
Weight (kg) 2.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 390 x 450 x 700

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering large gardens.
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
