Hose Trolley Kit HT 4520
The Kärcher Hose Trolley Kit HT 4520 is a mobile storage system to keep your garden hoses neat and accessories all in one place. Its innovative design is both durable and practical to store.
The Kärcher Hose Trolley Kit HT 4520 is a fully assembled, mobile and easy to transport solution for your garden’s watering and maintenance needs. Equipped with an accessory holder and storage hook, the height adjustable handle and angled hose connectors protects the hose against kinking, while the free-wheeling crank and innovative folding function ensures space-saving storage. Our Hose Trolley Kit saves you the extra labour of dragging your hose through the garden, while the long hose attachment keeps it clear of flower beds, planters and outdoor furniture. Ideal for watering medium to large sized gardens.
Features and benefits
1 Aqua Stop hose connector
20 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose
3 x hose connectors
1 angled hose connector
Ready-to-use
Accessory holder
- Improved mobility
Free-wheeling crank for ergonomic unwinding and rewinding
- Easy operation for unwinding or winding up the hose.
Tap connector and reducer
Large wheels for excellent mobility
- Improved mobility
Non-slip, ergonomic and height adjustable handle
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|4.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|440 x 485 x 857
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
