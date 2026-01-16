Premium Hose Pipe Hanger with Box
The Premium Hose Pipe Hanger is an extremely robust and easy to mount storage solution to help you save space in your garage or shed, plus store additional equipment all in one place.
The Kärcher Premium Hose Pipe Hanger offers a variety of storage possibilities for nozzles, spray guns, connectors and garden gloves and is compatible with all standard garden hoses or our PrimoFlex® hoses. Practical and space-saving, this storage solution ensures all your accessories can be stored neatly in one place. Made using the finest materials, this hose pipe hanger is durable and provides an ideal storage solution. The Premium Hose Pipe Hanger is simple to mount to your garden or shed wall, keeping your hoses tidy and accessories in one place. This innovative hose storage solution, along with the rest of the Kärcher range, sets new standards in function, design and quality you can rely on.
Features and benefits
Storage possibility for nozzles and spray guns
Practical and space-saving hose storage
- Everything is orderly stored in one place.
- Suitable for all common garden hoses.
Robust materials
- Long lifetime.
Storage case for connectors, sprayers, and garden gloves
Wall mount
- Easy mounting to the wall
Storage box for garden shears, shovels and other gardening tools
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|150 x 300 x 460
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
