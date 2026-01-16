The Kärcher Premium Hose Pipe Hanger offers a variety of storage possibilities for nozzles, spray guns, connectors and garden gloves and is compatible with all standard garden hoses or our PrimoFlex® hoses. Practical and space-saving, this storage solution ensures all your accessories can be stored neatly in one place. Made using the finest materials, this hose pipe hanger is durable and provides an ideal storage solution. The Premium Hose Pipe Hanger is simple to mount to your garden or shed wall, keeping your hoses tidy and accessories in one place. This innovative hose storage solution, along with the rest of the Kärcher range, sets new standards in function, design and quality you can rely on.