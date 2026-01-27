Ideal hose set for beginners. Set includes 15 m standard hose (1/2"), one spray gun, one 3/4" thread tap connector with 1/2" thread reducer, one universal hose connector and one universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. Kärcher garden hoses are flexible, durable and non-kinking. The advantages are clear: Durable and easy to handle for a perfect garden. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!