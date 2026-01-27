Hose set, 20 m
Hose set with 20 m standard hose (1/2"), spray gun, 3/4" thread tap connector with 1/2" thread reducer, universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.
Ideal hose set for beginners. Set includes 15 m standard hose (1/2"), one spray gun, one 3/4" thread tap connector with 1/2" thread reducer, one universal hose connector and one universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. Kärcher garden hoses are flexible, durable and non-kinking. The advantages are clear: Durable and easy to handle for a perfect garden. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
20 m 1/2" Standard hose
- Ideal start-up set
Click system
- Fits all well-known brands.
Spray gun with adjustable jet
- Spray pattern can be changed
Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0
- Fits all well-known brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Thread size
|G3/4
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|360 x 360 x 100
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.