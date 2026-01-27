Hose set, 20 m

Hose set with 20 m standard hose (1/2"), spray gun, 3/4" thread tap connector with 1/2" thread reducer, universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.

Ideal hose set for beginners. Set includes 15 m standard hose (1/2"), one spray gun, one 3/4" thread tap connector with 1/2" thread reducer, one universal hose connector and one universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. Kärcher garden hoses are flexible, durable and non-kinking. The advantages are clear: Durable and easy to handle for a perfect garden. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
20 m 1/2" Standard hose
  • Ideal start-up set
Click system
  • Fits all well-known brands.
Spray gun with adjustable jet
  • Spray pattern can be changed
Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0
  • Fits all well-known brands.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″
Hose length (m) 20
Thread size G3/4
Colour yellow
Weight (kg) 2.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 360 x 360 x 100

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering potted plants
  • For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.