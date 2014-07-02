Hose set with hanger
Whether you need a solid jet for cleaning mud from garden furniture or want to connect your garden hose to a pressure washer to blast decking and patios, this hose set does it all.
Get the most from your garden with the Kärcher garden hose set with hanger. The 15m PrimoFlex hose (1/2") is the ideal length for small or medium gardens and is flexible, durable and non-kinking. It comes with a great range of attachments and accessories to take care of any garden DIY job; use the spray nozzle to give plants a light watering or fit the universal hose connector (compatible with any common garden hose) to get the most out of your equipment. The spray nozzle is fully adjustable too so you can adjust the flow of water to match the job at hand. The set includes one standard universal hose connector but also an Aqua Stop connector to reduce water waste and stop spray when disconnecting and swapping accessories. There’s also a 1” tap connector with 3/4” thread reducer included plus a sturdy hose hanger to store your new hose safely. This can be mounted on exterior walls or even inside the garage to provide convenient access to your hose that fits beautifully with your garden.
Features and benefits
15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® Hose
This is an ideal set to accompany your Kärcher pressure washer
Click system
- Fits all well-known brands.
Hose hanger
- For practical storage
Spray nozzle
- Spray pattern can be changed
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|15
|Thread size
|G1
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 260 x 110
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.