Get the most from your garden with the Kärcher garden hose set with hanger. The 15m PrimoFlex hose (1/2") is the ideal length for small or medium gardens and is flexible, durable and non-kinking. It comes with a great range of attachments and accessories to take care of any garden DIY job; use the spray nozzle to give plants a light watering or fit the universal hose connector (compatible with any common garden hose) to get the most out of your equipment. The spray nozzle is fully adjustable too so you can adjust the flow of water to match the job at hand. The set includes one standard universal hose connector but also an Aqua Stop connector to reduce water waste and stop spray when disconnecting and swapping accessories. There’s also a 1” tap connector with 3/4” thread reducer included plus a sturdy hose hanger to store your new hose safely. This can be mounted on exterior walls or even inside the garage to provide convenient access to your hose that fits beautifully with your garden.