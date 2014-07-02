Spray nozzle
Spray nozzle featuring 4 spray patterns for watering small areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as convenient one-hand flow control. This gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.
Features and benefits
4 spray patterns
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|195 x 60 x 60
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.