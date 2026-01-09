Wall bracket
Practical wall bracket for the secure and clean storage of spray lances as well as use as a garden shower.
The spray lances can be perfectly attached to the compact wall bracket, which is ideal for use as a garden shower. The wall bracket is also ideal for the clean and secure storage of spray lances and pipes on inner walls. The wall bracket is for pipes with diameters of 16 – 20 mm. Anchors and screws are included.
Features and benefits
Suitable for pipes with a diameter of 16 - 20 mm
Delivery including anchors and screws
- Ready to use: All system-relevant components are included in the kit.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 86 x 146
Application areas
- Pool