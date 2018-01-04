Impossible to clean? Done!
The right setting for every job. Whether gentle treatment or powerful cleaning – Karcher pressure washers offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task.
Kärcher Full Control pressure washers. Impossible? Done!
All eyes are on the Full Control Power Gun on the new Full Control devices because it is the most important interface between the operator and the pressure washer. Kärcher has moved all of the important functions onto the Full Control Power Gun and spray lance for maximum control during every use. Multiple spray types are covered using a single spray lance.
Never before have you had this much control: All important settings on the new Full Control pressure washers can be checked at any time with the innovative Full Control Power Gun. The clear LED display continuously shows the chosen pressure level so that you are constantly in control of all of the settings.
The right setting for every task.
All important settings on the new Full Control pressure washers can be checked at any time with the LED display on the innovative Full Control Power Gun. There are three levels to choose from, depending on the cleaning task, simply by turning the spray lance. Try it out!
Application areas for pressure washers
Pressure washing is the most effective way to clean outdoors and is extremely easy: connect your device to the water supply and power outlet, turn on the tap, switch on the pressure washer, and let the cleaning fun begin! With matching special accessories, the devices are transformed into real all-rounders: whether for patio or decking, car cleaning, clearing the guttering or even cleaing the bins, the application possibilities are virtually unlimited. The pressure is always greatest at the nozzle and the distance of the nozzle to the surface being cleaned should be adjusted accordingly to get the perfect cleaning result. Our practical examples show how you can achieve the best results with your pressure washer.
Pressure washers offer the right solution for every cleaning task!
Our research shows that some of the more common outdoor cleaning projects include:
- bicycles
- lawn and garden tools/machines
- patio furniture
- fences and walkways
- motorcycles and scooters
- small cars
- steps and entrances
- mid-size cars, trucks and SUV's
- brick and stone walls
- RV's and off-road vehicles
- swimming pools and large patio areas
- home exteriors and driveways
See below for some examples of possible applications:
Mossy stones and brick
Since moss not only forms a thick layer on stones and brick, but also gets into the pores, a Dirtblaster is recommended to remove it. The Dirtblaster nozzle produces a concentrated spray that rotates at high speed. Hold the trigger gun vertical to the mossy surface and slowly clean from one edge to the other at a distance of around 8 to 12 inches.
Vehicles
Kärcher special accessories and cleaning agents ensure thorough and gentle vehicle care. To make your vehicle sparkle in just a few simple steps, and ensure that it stays that way, first use the Vario Power Spray Wand to rinse off loose dirt. Then apply detergent using either the low pressure setting on the Vario Power Spray wand, or for an even more luxurious car wash-style foam, an optional Foam Nozzle. Apply the foam from top to bottom, making sure not to let it dry. Increase the pressure on the Vario Power Spray Wand to rinse away the foam and all dirt/debris. For areas that require more attention, an optional brush can be attached to the spray wand to help loosen up bugs and dried on dirt/mud.
Decks and Patios
Our Deck & Driveway surface cleaners ensure optimum cleaning results with a gentle action, even over large areas. With two high-pressure nozzles that spin at high speed, it creates a hovercraft effect which makes cleaning easy, quick and consistent. The outer body prevents splashback, thereby protecting both you and the walls from spray. For larger areas such as decks and driveways, you'll appreciate how much quicker you can clean, as well as the evenness of the cleaning, imparting a more professional appearance.
Garden machines
Say goodbye to scrubbing! Dirt and soil can be removed efficiently from plant and flower pots, spades, shovels, rakes, wheelbarrows, etc. in next to no time using a Kärcher pressure washer. The Vario Power Spray Wand and Dirtblaster Spray Wand are particularly suited to this task. Working in the garden has never been easier or less dirty!
Garden furniture
Easily tackle unsightly areas on garden furniture – as a result of pollution, weather or the previous winter – with the Kärcher Vario Power Spray Wand. An optional Kärcher wash brush and detergent are recommended for cleaning more stubborn areas of soiling.
Shutters
Before cleaning close the shutters. Set the spray lance to low pressure and apply Karcher Multipurpose Cleaner. Start at the lowest section of the shutters. Allow the detergent to work in for a few minutes so that the dirt is loosened completely, but don't allow it to dry. Finally, remove the dissolved dirt with the Soft Bristle Wash Brush and rinse the detergent and dirt away with the Vario Power Spray Wand.
Product range
Kärcher offers variety – with pressure washers in different performance classes and different product ranges, Every range has its own unique concept to fulfil specific customer wishes such as ease of use, compactness, sustainability, weight, noise reduction and mobility. In short: at Kärcher, we have the perfect pressure washer for everyone – guaranteed.
Benefits
How does a pressure washer work?
Pressure in a normal household water supply can be up to 4 bar. Water supplied into the pressure sprayer via a garden hose, passes through a booster pump which generates water pressure of up to 160 bar. The water is ejected through a small high-pressure nozzle as a concentrated jet with a high cleaning effect.
Easy on the environment, and your pocket
K4 – K7 class power washers can also be operated using an alternative water source. The device simply draws the water from any available water reservoir (e.g. a water butt). This allows the pressure washers to be used during a hose-pipe ban and makes them environmentally friendly. A further advantage is that independence from the water mains affords greater flexibility and increases the working radius.
Why buy a Kärcher pressure washer?
Kärcher makes the difference
Kärcher invented the high-pressure washer – and continues to reinvent it again and again. In 1950 Kärcher developed the first European hot water high-pressure washer for professional cleaning. In 1984 Kärcher then launched the first portable pressure washer, the HD 555, for private households – a milestone in the history of cleaning.
As the inventor of high-pressure cleaning, Kärcher has unique specialist knowledge, the breadth and depth of which is unrivalled on the market. We use regular surveys to conscientiously determine what our customers want and need and any findings are incorporated directly into product development. This is how we ensure that each new development meets the needs of our customers.
Exceptionally powerful – 50% time saving
The patented Kärcher nozzle technology suited to each individual model makes it possible to save upto 50% cleaning time. Compared with the competition, the Kärcher devices are distinguished by a greater cleaning performance and efficiency.
In short: cleaning takes place faster with time savings of up to 50% and thus also energy and water savings of up to 50% – remarkable advantages which have been scientifically tested by the renowned and independent Fraunhofer Institute.
Designed for maximum efficiency.
For over 60 years, Kärcher has been perfecting the art of high-pressure cleaning and is constantly in the spotlight with industry leading innovations. More than 1,300 patents are evidence of the company's inventive spirit and position Kärcher as the world's cleaning technology leader. Our focus is always on the needs of our customers.
Particularly powerful
Thanks to their patented nozzle technology, Kärcher's Dirtblaster rotary nozzle outperforms the competition and enables faster and more efficient cleaning. Lab tests prove the Kärcher Dirtblaster cleans more quickly and delivers a more thorough cleaning than competing rotary nozzles!
Reliable brand quality
As the global market leader we offer the most reliable pressure washers on the market. For over 75 years, Kärcher has stood for quality and innovation that is "Made in Germany". We manufacture all of our devices in our own factories to the highest production standards. Before the products leave the factory, they are fully tested for their functionality and performance. That is why we can always guarantee to our customers that they are purchasing perfect products, which speak for themselves in terms of their performance capabilities and long service life.
Accessories and cleaning agents.
The whole package counts. With the right combination of accessories and cleaning agents, even the most stubborn dirt won't stand a chance. Genuine Kärcher accessories increase the cleaning performance, reduce the time required to complete a project and reduce the overall effort needed to achieve the desired results.
Pressure washer accessories
Kärcher offers a wider range of pressure washer accessories than any other brand. This allows us to solve every cleaning problem, no matter how specific.
Pressure washer detergents
The new generation of Kärcher detergents are creating quite a stir with their 3-in-1 active principle. As well as perfect cleaning effect, these new multi-talented products provide gentle care and reliable protection, saving both time and effort. By using renewable and natural resources, Kärcher places an even stronger emphasis on sustainability. What's more, the smart bottle design is a winner too. Whether it is for connection (Plug 'n' Clean), for filling the detergent tank or as a container to be used via the detergent suction hose, the new detergents are universally suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers.
In our detergent finder you will find the right cleaning agent for your Kärcher pressure washer.