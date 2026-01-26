G3/4 tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer
Extremely tough tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer. The reducer allows connection to two thread sizes. Compatible with all click systems.
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the tough tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer. The reducer allows connection to two thread sizes. The universal hose repair connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. The ideal solution for the connection or repair of two hoses. Tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Very robust
- Guaranteed ruggedness.
Reducer
- Enables connection to two thread sizes
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G3/4 + G1/2
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|48 x 33 x 33
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment