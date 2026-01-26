Connector set

Connecting set for connecting hose trolleys and hose reels to taps. The set comprises a G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, two universal hose connectors and a 1.5 m PrimoFlex® hose (5/8"). The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are exceptionally flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. Long lifetime plus easy handling equals a winning combination. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.

Features and benefits
1.5 m 5/8" PrimoFlex® hose
2 x Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0
  • Suitable for all garden hoses.
For connecting the hose trolley and reel to the tap
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 5/8″
Hose length (m) 1.5
Thread size G3/4
Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 210 x 210 x 58

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment