High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic

HDS 6/15-4 C Classic single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with a durable crankshaft pump, robust tubular steel frame and offering excellent value for money.

Excellent value for money: the single-phase HDS 6/15-4 C Classic compact class hot water high-pressure cleaner with a powerful 4-pole motor. A powerful crankshaft pump builds up the necessary pressure and enables a wide range of cleaning tasks to be carried out efficiently and quickly with the tried-and-tested Classic high-pressure gun. The pressure and water flow can be adjusted depending on the requirements. The integrated water filter keeps dirt particles away from the pump and extends the downtime. The hot water technology even breaks up lubricants effectively and reduces the use of cleaning agents. The highly reliable and maintenance-friendly HDS 6/15-4 C Classic is designed for daily use in hard conditions, whether on construction sites or in the agriculture, automotive or transport industries. A robust tubular steel frame provides protection against impacts, while puncture-proof wheels ensure high manoeuvrability. The machine can also be loaded by crane thanks to an attachment point. The 30-litre fuel tank enables very long operations. There is a practical storage compartment for accessories.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic: Robust and long-lasting
Robust and long-lasting
A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic: Reliability
Reliability
Robust crankshaft pump with proven Kärcher quality. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic: Efficient burner engineering
Efficient burner engineering
High degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow.
Outstanding mobility
  • Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
  • A practical crane hook allows simple transport, also over rough terrain.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 300 - 600
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 150 / 3 - 15
Max. pressure (bar) 200
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) max. 80
Connected load (kW) 3.6
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 3.9
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h) 3.2
Power cable (m) 5
Nozzle size 025
Fuel tank (l) 30
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 108
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 118
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1075 x 722 x 915

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard hot water
  • Spray lance: 840 mm

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • Pressure cut-off
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents