Thanks to its proven and particularly powerful and reliable components, the HDS 9/20-4 M Classic hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher shines with the simplest operation, ease of maintenance and best cleaning results. The robust crankshaft pump, protected from contamination by a water filter, and the low-speed, 4-pole electric motor ensure high performance and long-lasting operation. Thanks to the open design, all essential components are very easy to access, while maximum protection is ensured by a sturdy tubular steel frame. This makes the HDS 9/20-4 M Classic suitable for the most challenging applications under harsh conditions, such as on construction sites or in agriculture. Integrated crane hooks and large, puncture-resistant wheels facilitate transport to and from the site. The machine from the middle class is also equipped with the proven Classic high-pressure gun, a 30 litre fuel tank for very long cleaning applications and practical options for accessory storage as standard.