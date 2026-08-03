Premium MF Mop Twisted red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Microfibre flat mop highly absorbent with polyester support.
Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for recurring washing of smooth surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Material
|85% PET / 15% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 140 x 10
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning