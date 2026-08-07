High-pressure hose, 10 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, M22 x 1.5
10m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with screw connections M 22 × 1.5 at both ends for connection to machines of the HD Classic range.
10m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with screw connections M 22 × 1.5 at both ends for connection to machines of the HD Classic range.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|315
|Length (Metre)
|10
|Connecting thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.03
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|290 x 290 x 70