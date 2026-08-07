High-pressure hose, 10 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, M22 x 1.5

10m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with screw connections M 22 × 1.5 at both ends for connection to machines of the HD Classic range.

10m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with screw connections M 22 × 1.5 at both ends for connection to machines of the HD Classic range.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Max. pressure (Bar) 315
Length (Metre) 10
Connecting thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 3.03
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 290 x 290 x 70
Compatible machines