Pressure Washer HD 9/18-4 Cage

Power Source: 400 V - 3 PH - 20 Amp

The HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic is sure to impress with its powerful three phase four-pole motor, crankshaft pump, brass cylinder head and ceramic pistons.

With a water volume of 15 litres per minute and max. pressure of 3625 PSI, the HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic is the most powerful high-pressure cleaner in the HD Cage Classic range. This three-phase machine with 4-pole motor is designed for continuous operation and maximum cleaning performance and features a wide range of high-quality, long-lasting components, such as the crankshaft pump with ceramic piston or sophisticated sealing technology. This robust high-pressure cleaner also features a sturdy frame construction for effective protection against external influences. The intelligent operating concept ensures convenient and safe operation. The option to mount the machine on the wall is a practical, work-alleviating feature. In addition, all relevant components are easily accessible and maintenance-friendly. The long service intervals of the HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic round off the features of this highly reliable and powerful machine.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP: Durable and reliable
Durable and reliable
4-pole electric motor. Brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reliable crankshaft pump with additional thermostat valve.
Pressure washer HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP: Robust and secure
Robust and secure
Robust tubular frame construction ensures optimum protection of the machine. Built-in handles for transport.
Pressure washer HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP: Service-friendly
Service-friendly
Excellent access to all relevant components. Large water inlet filter for easy servicing.
Versatile
  • The machine can be attached to the floor or the wall.
  • Practical trigger gun storage with auto off function (Total Stop optional).
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 3
Voltage (Volt) 400
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Flow rate (Litres per hour) 450 - 900
Inlet temperature (Celsius) 60
Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal) 70 - Maximum 250 / 7 - 18
Max. pressure (Bar) 250
Connected load (Kilowatt) 5.9
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 55.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 65.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 625 x 500 x 360

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 600 Millimetre
  • Power nozzle
  • High-pressure hose: 10 Metre

Equipment

  • Pressure cut-off
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Pressure washer HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor areas
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Service station cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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