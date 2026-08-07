Pressure Washer HD 9/18-4 Cage
Power Source: 400 V - 3 PH - 20 Amp
The HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic is sure to impress with its powerful three phase four-pole motor, crankshaft pump, brass cylinder head and ceramic pistons.
With a water volume of 15 litres per minute and max. pressure of 3625 PSI, the HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic is the most powerful high-pressure cleaner in the HD Cage Classic range. This three-phase machine with 4-pole motor is designed for continuous operation and maximum cleaning performance and features a wide range of high-quality, long-lasting components, such as the crankshaft pump with ceramic piston or sophisticated sealing technology. This robust high-pressure cleaner also features a sturdy frame construction for effective protection against external influences. The intelligent operating concept ensures convenient and safe operation. The option to mount the machine on the wall is a practical, work-alleviating feature. In addition, all relevant components are easily accessible and maintenance-friendly. The long service intervals of the HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic round off the features of this highly reliable and powerful machine.
Features and benefits
Durable and reliable4-pole electric motor. Brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reliable crankshaft pump with additional thermostat valve.
Robust and secureRobust tubular frame construction ensures optimum protection of the machine. Built-in handles for transport.
Service-friendlyExcellent access to all relevant components. Large water inlet filter for easy servicing.
Versatile
- The machine can be attached to the floor or the wall.
- Practical trigger gun storage with auto off function (Total Stop optional).
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|400
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|450 - 900
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|60
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|70 - Maximum 250 / 7 - 18
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|250
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|5.9
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|55.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|65.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|625 x 500 x 360
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 600 Millimetre
- Power nozzle
- High-pressure hose: 10 Metre
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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