Pressure washer HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
The HD 17/15-4 S St Classic stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner is a great option for continuous use with optimum results. Enjoy simplicity in installation, operation and maintenance.
Robust, powerful, ultra-simple to operate and suitable for the toughest stationary applications: the HD 17/15-4 S St. Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher produces up to 150 bar of working pressure from its 9 kW motor output and delivers an hourly flow rate of 1700 litres. The strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with its high-quality brass cylinder head and the low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling form the beating heart of the machine, ensuring consistent and long-lasting operation. In addition to this, the pump is effectively protected from dirt by an easy-to-clean water filter. The trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and a power nozzle are supplied as standard – all featuring our innovative EASY!Lock quick-release coupling for speed and ease. Routine service and maintenance tasks on the HD 17/15-4 S St Classic can be completed just as quickly as installing its ultra-sturdy steel frame to the wall or floor.
Features and benefits
Powerful and robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and pistons with ceramic sleevesHigh performance and high efficiency. Long service life and low maintenance costs. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Robust, stationary chassisA robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Sturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. Integrated storage space for accessories.
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connectionsQuick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Robust and durable accessories. Easy to use
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head
- Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime.
- Built to last, high reliability.
- For high performance and low maintenance costs.
Clear machine design
- Large water filter to protect the pump.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the pump itself.
- Filling level and quality of the oil can be checked easily using the inspection glass and dipstick.
Intuitive operation and simple maintenance
- Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
- Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
- Simple operation.
Highly flexible
- Extensive range of accessories for wide variety of uses
- The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications.
- Minimum setup.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|376 - 424
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|1000 - 1700
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|60
|Working pressure (Bar)
|100 - 150
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|210
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|9
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Nozzle size
|110
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|61
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|66.711
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|720 x 522 x 418
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 10, 250 bar
- Spray lance: 840 Millimetre
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
- Pressure cut-off
- Integrated fine mesh water filter
- Sight glass for oil level
- Brass water inlet fitting
Application areas
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
- Ideal for car dealerships, car hire companies and service stations
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- Ideal for diverse applications in the transport and logistics sector
- Industry
- Agriculture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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