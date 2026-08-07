The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning and boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 51 single-disc brush head quietly and reliably ensures optimum cleaning results. The compact design of the walk-behind machine provides a better overview and manoeuvrability, particularly in narrow areas. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose cleaning agents – saving money and conserving resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, the auto-fill system easy filling of the fresh water tank with an automatic water stop function. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.