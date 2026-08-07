Scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp+R120+DOSE+SB
High area performance thanks to the 10 km/h driving speed, 120 cm roller brush head and 260 l tanks: the ride-on scrubber dryer B 260 RI Bp for tough industrial applications.
The excellent suction of the newly developed squeegee that has been optimised with respect to airflow and the redesigned roller brush head with integrated sweeping function for picking up coarse dirt mean that the ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp delivers the best cleaning results – entirely without the need for pre-sweeping. The machine is equipped with two wear-free Ec turbines, a time-saving auto-fill function for the 260 litre fresh water tank, a manual tank rinsing system, side brushes, a working light and the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system. It is specially designed for the toughest industrial applications, as demonstrated by the stainless steel coarse dirt basket and the solid deflector rollers. The driving speed of up to 10 km/h and working width of 120 cm enable a high area performance in next to no time. The water distribution is automatically optimised when driving in curves. A steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety by braking to slow down the machine if the speed is too high.
Features and benefits
Newly developed roller brush headGreatly improved sweeping results and prevents squeegee blockages. The rollers can be changed in a matter of seconds and without tools. Excellent cleaning results.
10 km/h driving speedEnables a high area performance in next to no time and quick transportation operations. The steering angle sensor acts as a safety feature when driving in curves. There is automatic braking if speed is too high when driving in curves.
Includes two turbines as standardExcellent vacuuming results on all surfaces. Wear-free Ec turbines. Optimised airflow with the newly developed squeegee.
Welded industrial squeegee
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Robust parallelogram holder with an evasion function for obstacles.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection from incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum adaptation to individual cleaning tasks without overexerting the operator.
Large colour display
- Logically structured display of the current program.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer run time per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (Centimetre)
|120
|Working width with 1 side brush (Millimetre)
|1420
|Working width with 2 side brushes (Millimetre)
|1420
|Vacuum working width (Centimetre)
|114
|Fresh/dirty water tank ( )
|260 / 260
|Container (Litre)
|32
|Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|Maximum 12000
|Practical working capacity (Square metre)
|8400
|Battery (Volt)
|36
|Driving speed (Kilometres per hour)
|Maximum 10
|Climbing capacity (Percent)
|Maximum 15
|Brush speed (Revolutions per minute)
|1250
|Brush contact pressure (Kilogram/Grams per square centimetre)
|150 / 168
|aisle turning width (Centimetre)
|212
|Water consumption (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 9
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|73
|Permissible total weight (Kilogram)
|1840
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|696
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|2000 x 1380 x 1570
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Unit
- Curved squeegee
- Side brushes
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto-Fill
- Tank rinsing system
- Traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Adjustable steering wheel
- Pre-sweeping attachment
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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