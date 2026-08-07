The excellent suction of the newly developed squeegee that has been optimised with respect to airflow and the redesigned roller brush head with integrated sweeping function for picking up coarse dirt mean that the ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp delivers the best cleaning results – entirely without the need for pre-sweeping. The machine is equipped with two wear-free Ec turbines, a time-saving auto-fill function for the 260 litre fresh water tank, a manual tank rinsing system, side brushes, a working light and the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system. It is specially designed for the toughest industrial applications, as demonstrated by the stainless steel coarse dirt basket and the solid deflector rollers. The driving speed of up to 10 km/h and working width of 120 cm enable a high area performance in next to no time. The water distribution is automatically optimised when driving in curves. A steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety by braking to slow down the machine if the speed is too high.