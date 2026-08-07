Industrial vacuum IVR-B 20/8

Small, versatile IVR-B 20/8 build-in unit with stainless steel container and side channel blower. Suitable for vacuuming press remnants, shavings and coarse dust.

The IVR-B 20/8 industrial vacuum cleaner is perfect for demanding applications in the metal- and plastics-processing industry. Its particularly low and compact design makes it suitable for a wide range of applications. Thanks to the powerful cartridge filter and the high-quality stainless steel container, punchings, swarf and dust can be safely and reliably vacuumed up without any difficulty. The durable side channel blower also guarantees continuous use, e.g. in production lines, whilst an effective muffler reduces the operating noise to a minimum. In addition, the usual components were deliberately omitted in the design of the machine in order to guarantee easy operation and keep the maintenance effort very low.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 20/8: Compact dimensions
Compact dimensions
Easy storage and attachment between, on or under production machines. The compact size makes it suitable for a range of different applications. Powerful side channel blower facilitates diverse applications.
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 20/8: Freestanding stainless steel collection container
Freestanding stainless steel collection container
The collection container can be lifted off the base plate of the machine. Safety clips on the lid enable safe transport.
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 20/8: Wear-resistant side channel compressor
Wear-resistant side channel compressor
Compact machine with 0.8 kW rated input power for vacuuming solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Equipped with a durable cartridge filter
  • For safe vacuuming of solids and small quantities of dust up to dust class M.
  • Very clear and compact design of the filter.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 3
Voltage (Volt) 400
Frequency (Hertz) 50 - 60
Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour) 39 / 140
Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal) 90 / 9
Container capacity (Litre) 20
Rated input power (Kilowatt) 0.8
Vacuuming type Electric
Nominal size DN 50
Accessory nominal size DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 70
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (Square metre) 0.7
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 32
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 32.559
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 610 x 450 x 480
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 20/8
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 20/8
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 20/8
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 20/8
Accessories