If you frequently switch between spray nozzles when cleaning with your pressure washer, this accessory will save you a significant amount of time. Just turn the nozzle to select between 0°, 15°, 25°, 40°, rinse and soap settings. Compatible with Karcher gas and select electric (K1700-K2000) pressure washers, as well as most brands of pressure washers equipped with Quick Connect spray wands. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.