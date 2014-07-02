SH 5 suction hose

Environmentally friendly 5-metre long suction hose for sucking up water from alternative sources such as water butts or water containers.

The 5-metre-long suction hose is suitable for all K 1 to K 7 Kärcher pressure washers and enables water from alternative sources such as water butts or water containers to be sucked up. The hose is free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90 per cent recyclable and also features extremely environmentally friendly packaging.

Features and benefits
Simply for suction
  • Suck up water from alternative sources quickly; water supply for pressure washers.
Very handy
  • Practical water suction allows for resource-saving use of alternative water sources.
Environmentally friendly
  • Free from phthalates and PVC, up to 90 per cent recyclable and features extremely environmentally friendly packaging.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 x 250 x 85
Videos
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
