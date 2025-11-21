Water supply hose set
Hose set for water supply (pressure washer, garden watering). With 10 m PrimoFlex® hose (½"), hose connector with and without Aqua Stop, and universal connection for non-threaded taps.
The water supply hose set can be used not only as a supply hose for pressure washers but also for garden watering. The set comes ready to connect and comprises a 10 m phthalate-free PrimoFlex® hose (½"), a hose connector, a hose connector with Aqua Stop and a universal connection for non-threaded taps. The reducer enables the tap adaptor to be used with taps that have an outer diameter of between 15 and 20 mm. Everything can be set up without using tools.
Features and benefits
Ready-to-connect hose set
- Ideal for garden watering – and for supplying water during high-pressure cleaning.
10 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose
- Flexible and with pressure-resistant, woven reinforcement.
Universal tap adaptor
- Convenient connection to threadless taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|10
|Thread size
|G1/2
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|1.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|270 x 270 x 80
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Garden tools and equipment
Easy Setup and Usage Instructions
- Setting up the Kärcher Water Supply Hose Set is quick and hassle-free:
- Attach the tap connector to your water source.
- Securely connect the hose to the tap connector.
- Attach the other end of the hose to your Kärcher pressure washer or desired tool.
- Turn on the water supply and start using it for your cleaning or irrigation needs.
Maintenance Tips for Longevity
Ensure your Kärcher Water Supply Hose Set stays in top condition with these tips:
- Storage: After use, drain the hose completely and store it in a cool, dry place. Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.
- Cleaning: Wipe the hose and connectors with a damp cloth to remove dirt and debris.
Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Features
Kärcher’s Water Supply Hose Set is designed with sustainability in mind:
- Water Efficiency: Helps reduce wastage by ensuring consistent water flow.
- Eco-Friendly Materials: Built from recyclable and durable materials that minimize environmental impact.
- Sustainable Practices: Kärcher prioritizes creating products that support eco-conscious consumers.
Why Choose Kärcher?
Kärcher is a trusted name in cleaning solutions, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. The Kärcher Water Supply Hose Set embodies these values, offering a durable and versatile product designed to meet your needs while reducing environmental impact.