WV 2 / WV 5 squeegee blade, 280 mm

For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 50, WV 75, WV 2 and WV 5 Window Vacs. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces - without leaving drips.

Simply change the squeegee blades (280 millimetres) and the battery Window Vac again cleans all smooth surfaces streak-free – without any dripping water.

Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
  • Streak-free cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 280 x 5 x 45
Application areas
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants