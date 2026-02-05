As part of the 3-stage filter system with cyclone, air intake and HEPA or sponge filter (dependent on your device), the air inlet filter filters finer particles from the air during vacuuming, before the air is then cleaned again by the exhaust filter. Our recommendation is to regularly clean the air inlet filter through tapping of the accumulated dust and using the filter cleaning tool from Kärcher, ensuring exhaust and ambient air remains clean. Compatible with the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless devices.