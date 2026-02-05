The filter cleaning tool for the Kärcher VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and the VC 7 Cordless devices not only makes simple cleaning of the air inlet filter possible in only a few hand movements, but also extends the lifetime. Cleaning the filter is almost automatic: Simply insert it in the filter cleaning tool and with use of the manual rotation mechanism and simultaneous suction, you're ensured a continuously clean filter. An additional air inlet filter is included in the scope of supply, as a second air inlet filter must be inserted in the device beforehand for use.