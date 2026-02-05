Filter Cleaning Tool

Thanks to the filter cleaning tool for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless devices, the air inlet filter can be easily cleaned.

The filter cleaning tool for the Kärcher VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and the VC 7 Cordless devices not only makes simple cleaning of the air inlet filter possible in only a few hand movements, but also extends the lifetime. Cleaning the filter is almost automatic: Simply insert it in the filter cleaning tool and with use of the manual rotation mechanism and simultaneous suction, you're ensured a continuously clean filter. An additional air inlet filter is included in the scope of supply, as a second air inlet filter must be inserted in the device beforehand for use.

Features and benefits
Easy handling
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 130 x 50 x 140