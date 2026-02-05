Filter Cleaning Tool
Thanks to the filter cleaning tool for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless devices, the air inlet filter can be easily cleaned.
The filter cleaning tool for the Kärcher VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and the VC 7 Cordless devices not only makes simple cleaning of the air inlet filter possible in only a few hand movements, but also extends the lifetime. Cleaning the filter is almost automatic: Simply insert it in the filter cleaning tool and with use of the manual rotation mechanism and simultaneous suction, you're ensured a continuously clean filter. An additional air inlet filter is included in the scope of supply, as a second air inlet filter must be inserted in the device beforehand for use.
Features and benefits
Easy handling
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|130 x 50 x 140