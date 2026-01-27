Full Control Vario Power Jet for K2 - K3, VP120
Vario Power spray lance for pressure washers in the K2–K3 range. With continuously adjustable pressure by simply by turning the spray lance, you will have a setting for every task.
The Vario Power spray lance gives you the adjustability for all the different surfaces around your home such as: fencing, BBQs, wheelie bins and garden furniture. This spray lance is perfect for the smaller tasks around the home. To adjust the pressure, simply twist the spray lance. Suitable for use with K2-K3 pressure washer models.
Features and benefits
Unlimited adjustment
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Low-pressure detergent jet
- Infinitely adjustable pressure regulation – from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|448 x 45 x 45
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Façade
- Garden walls and stone walls