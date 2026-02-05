Hard Floor Nozzle

The Kärcher hard floor nozzles for the cordless vacuum cleaners VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless clean sensitive hard floors gently.

Thanks to the soft roller, the hard floor nozzle carefully cleans sensitive hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, PVC, linoleum and tiles, with a lasting effect. Developed especially for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and the VC 7 Cordless devices, the nozzle glides gently and smoothly over the floor whilst the flexible joint makes extreme manoeuvrability and good accessibility under furniture possible.

Features and benefits
Flexible joint
  • Excellent manoeuvrability and easy to clean under furniture.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 265 x 113 x 255
Application areas
  • Varnished parquet
  • Cork floors