Hard Floor Nozzle
The Kärcher hard floor nozzles for the cordless vacuum cleaners VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless clean sensitive hard floors gently.
Thanks to the soft roller, the hard floor nozzle carefully cleans sensitive hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, PVC, linoleum and tiles, with a lasting effect. Developed especially for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and the VC 7 Cordless devices, the nozzle glides gently and smoothly over the floor whilst the flexible joint makes extreme manoeuvrability and good accessibility under furniture possible.
Features and benefits
Flexible joint
- Excellent manoeuvrability and easy to clean under furniture.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|265 x 113 x 255
Application areas
- Varnished parquet
- Cork floors