Thanks to the soft roller, the hard floor nozzle carefully cleans sensitive hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, PVC, linoleum and tiles, with a lasting effect. Developed especially for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and the VC 7 Cordless devices, the nozzle glides gently and smoothly over the floor whilst the flexible joint makes extreme manoeuvrability and good accessibility under furniture possible.