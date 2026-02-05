Soft Brush
Cleans sensitive surfaces gently and carefully: The soft brush is the ideal accessory for the VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless devices.
Thanks to the soft and gentle bristles, the soft brush cleans with a lasting effect, leaving no residue. The brush impresses with its width and the angled, narrow and oval bristles, perfect for cleaning large, small and sensitive surfaces efficiently. It was developed especially for the Kärcher VC 4 Cordless, VC 6 Cordless and the VC 7 Cordless vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
Soft bristles
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|410 x 45 x 55