7300 Premium Hose Reel
The Kärcher 7300 Premium Hose Reel is a practical and space-saving storage solution for garden accessories. This watering station is able to store nozzles, spray guns and lances.
The Kärcher 7300 Premium Hose Reel is a compact, always-ready watering station ideal for mobile or stationary use. Perfect for watering small to mid-sized gardens, its innovative storage solution keeps everything you need neatly in one place. This premium hose reel includes a 2-in-1 removable drum, accessory holders to orderly store spray guns and nozzles and a box to store garden accessories like trowels and gardening gloves. The Kärcher 7300 Premium Hose Reel comes complete with a wall bracket and two hose connectors, plus an additional clamp for spray lances. This compact watering station comes fully assembled and suitable for all common or PrimoFlex hoses, the Kärcher premium hose reel simplifies your watering needs around the garden.
Features and benefits
2 x Hose connector
Removable hose drum (2 in 1)
Storage possibility for nozzles and spray guns
Accessory holder for spray lance or sprayers while connected to the hose
Spacious storage box for garden gloves, shears, shovels, etc.
Capacity: 30 m 1/2" hose oder 20 m 5/8" hose or 12 m 3/4" hose
- Suitable for all common garden hoses.
Robust materials
- Long lifetime.
- Ready-to-use
Wall mount
- Watering Station for the practical and space-saving storage of hoses and garden accessoires
- Easy mounting to the wall
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|3.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 515 x 510
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.