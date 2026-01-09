Nozzle Set
Entry level nozzle set. Includes Spray Nozzle, 2 universal connectors (one with aqua-stop)and tap adaptor. Works with all other brands.
The set includes the New spray nozzle (2.645-264.0), a free-flow universal connector, an aqua-stop universal connector and tap adaptor with reducer. The small spray nozzle can be easily adjusted to water pots or borders, with a spray pattern ranging from fine mist to pencil jet. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For the safe uncoupling of the accessories from the hose without splashing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|131 x 36 x 36
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Self-emptying function
Videos
Application areas
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.