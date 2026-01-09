Nozzle Set

Entry level nozzle set. Includes Spray Nozzle, 2 universal connectors (one with aqua-stop)and tap adaptor. Works with all other brands.

The set includes the New spray nozzle (2.645-264.0), a free-flow universal connector, an aqua-stop universal connector and tap adaptor with reducer. The small spray nozzle can be easily adjusted to water pots or borders, with a spray pattern ranging from fine mist to pencil jet. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.

Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
  • For the safe uncoupling of the accessories from the hose without splashing.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour yellow
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 131 x 36 x 36

Equipment

  • Number of spray patterns: 2
  • Self-emptying function
  • Flower beds, vegetable patches
