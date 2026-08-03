Fast Charger Battery Power 36 V
With the fast charger, the 36 V/2.5 Ah exchangeable battery can be charged to 80% in just 48 minutes. Also suitable for all other batteries on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform.
The fast charger for all 36 V exchangeable batteries on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform quickly recharges batteries to their full capacity. For example, the 36 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery charges up to 80% in just 48 minutes. In addition, the battery charger's casing also has an integrated wall bracket.
Features and benefits
Quick chargerCharges the 36 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 48 minutes. Charges the 36 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 1.5 hours.
Wide range of applicationsCompatible with all batteries on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform.
Wall mountFor clean attachment to the wall.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|battery charge time with fast charger
|
36 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery:
48 min (80 %) / 78 min (100 %)
36 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery:
98 min (80 %) / 138 min (100 %)
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|184 x 133 x 88