Fast Charger Battery Power 36 V

With the fast charger, the 36 V/2.5 Ah exchangeable battery can be charged to 80% in just 48 minutes. Also suitable for all other batteries on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform.

The fast charger for all 36 V exchangeable batteries on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform quickly recharges batteries to their full capacity. For example, the 36 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery charges up to 80% in just 48 minutes. In addition, the battery charger's casing also has an integrated wall bracket.

Features and benefits
Fast Charger Battery Power 36 V: Quick charger
Quick charger
Charges the 36 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 48 minutes. Charges the 36 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 1.5 hours.
Fast Charger Battery Power 36 V: Wide range of applications
Wide range of applications
Compatible with all batteries on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform.
Fast Charger Battery Power 36 V: Wall mount
Wall mount
For clean attachment to the wall.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
battery charge time with fast charger 36 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery:
48 min (80 %) / 78 min (100 %)

36 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery:
98 min (80 %) / 138 min (100 %)
Charging current (A) 2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 184 x 133 x 88
Fast Charger Battery Power 36 V
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