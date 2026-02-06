CVH HEPA filter set*
The HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998) is a real must for those who want to breathe easily at home after using our battery-powered CVH 2 handheld vacuum cleaner. This safely and reliably removes up to 99.5 per cent of even the smallest particles measuring only 0.3 µm, including fungal spores and bacteria or allergens such as mite excrement and pollen, from the extracted room air. For best results, clean the filter every 2 weeks or change it every 6 months.
Features and benefits
Removes particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens such as mite excrement and pollen
Quick and easy to change
Long lifetime thanks to regular brushing out
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|104 x 52 x 45
Application areas
- Interiors