Foam Blocker RM 761, 2.5l
The CarpetPro Foam Blocker RM 761 reduces foaming in wastewater tanks and increases the device‘s duration of use. Compatible with all machines.
Highly effective Foam Blocker RM 761 from Kärcher specially developed for use in the waste water tank or defoamer tank of spray extraction machines, scrubber dryers and wet vacuum cleaners. The agent is added directly to the waste water tank, where it effectively prevents heavy foam build-up – ideal for professionals in the building cleaning sector because it means no interruptions to cleaning. This way, the waste water tank can fill all the way up without the float tripping too early and without the suction turbine getting damaged.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|2.5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|5
|Weight (kg)
|2.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|164 x 125 x 160
Product
- Highly effective defoaming agent
- Effective against the formation of foam in waste water tanks
- Ideal for use in spray extraction machines, automatic floor cleaning machines, as well as wet and dry vacuum cleaners
- Extremely economical
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- H304 May be fatal if swallowed and enters airways
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Car preparation
- Wet vacuuming
- Textile surfaces
- Parts cleaning