Two specialists. One mission: uncompromising cleanliness for your business premises.

The sweeper – for removing coarse dirt

A sweeper is the specialist for everything that lies loose on the floor. It takes the lead in the fight against dirt in your hall or on your floors.

Powerful pick-up:

Whether fine dust, sand, granulate or pallet splinters – the efficient sweeping principle ensures residue-free pick-up in a single pass.

Dust binding instead of dust dispersion:

Highly effective suction and filter systems ensure that dust ends up in the container and not in the hall air. This protects employees, stored goods and sensitive technology.

Flexible fields of application:

Whether for pre-cleaning indoor areas or keeping outdoor areas clean, the sweeper is ready for use anywhere.

Robust design:

Built for tough industrial and logistics applications, the machine impresses with its durability and reliability, even in multiple shift operation.