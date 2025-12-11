Two specialists. One mission: uncompromising cleanliness for your business premises.
No more half measures when it comes to floor cleaning. The Perfect Duo combines powerful sweeping performance with fibre-deep wet cleaning. Designed specifically for the demanding requirements of logistics and industry, this cleaning approach ensures maximum cleanliness, safety and efficiency across every square metre.
CHALLENGE: the daily battle against THE CHAOS OF DIRT.
In busy factories and warehouses, worlds collide. A single cleaning cycle is often not enough to deal with the wide variety of soiling types. Sound familiar?
- Mixed contamination: coarse dirt such as wood splinters, packaging waste or metal shavings mixes with stubborn, adhering contaminants such as tyre wear, oil stains and fine dust.
- Efficiency pressure: every stoppage costs money. Long cleaning times or inadequate results can disrupt operational processes and tie up staff who are needed elsewhere.
- Dust as a safety hazard: airborne dust not only poses a health risk to your employees but can also damage sensitive goods and electronic equipment such as conveyor belts or sensors. In addition, dust and dirt can cause other vehicles such as forklift trucks to slip and become unsafe to drive.
solution: the Perfect Duo – systematic cleanliness that impresses
Sweep first:
The powerful sweeper picks up loose and coarse dirt, leaving the floor perfectly prepared for fibre-deep cleaning.
Then wipe with a damp cloth:
The scrubber dryer removes even the most stubborn dirt from pre-cleaned surfaces and ensures a hygienically clean and immediately dry floor.
The result:
This systematic approach guarantees a result that a single combination machine cannot achieve.
The sweeper – for removing coarse dirt
A sweeper is the specialist for everything that lies loose on the floor. It takes the lead in the fight against dirt in your hall or on your floors.
Powerful pick-up:
Whether fine dust, sand, granulate or pallet splinters – the efficient sweeping principle ensures residue-free pick-up in a single pass.
Dust binding instead of dust dispersion:
Highly effective suction and filter systems ensure that dust ends up in the container and not in the hall air. This protects employees, stored goods and sensitive technology.
Flexible fields of application:
Whether for pre-cleaning indoor areas or keeping outdoor areas clean, the sweeper is ready for use anywhere.
Robust design:
Built for tough industrial and logistics applications, the machine impresses with its durability and reliability, even in multiple shift operation.
The scrubber dryer – hygienically clean and safe
Once the foundation has been laid, our scrubber dryer can work to its full potential. It concentrates its power specifically on stubborn deposits and ensures a flawless finish.
Deep cleaning:
With optimum brush pressure and precisely measured detergent, even dried-on oil and grease stains or stubborn tyre wear are effectively removed.
Immediately walkable and drivable:
The powerful squeegee lip absorbs the water directly, leaving behind a streak-free, clean and, above all, immediately dry floor. This minimises downtime and maximises occupational safety.
Efficient use of resources:
Intelligent water and detergent dosing systems guarantee maximum effectiveness with minimum consumption, thereby reducing your operating costs.
The synergy effect: when 1 + 1 equals more than 2
The true strength of the Perfect Duo lies in the way they work together perfectly. The combination creates advantages that go far beyond the individual performance of the machines.
Higher cleaning quality: no streaks caused by coarse dirt.
Lower maintenance costs: significantly reduced wear and tear on the suction blades, hoses and filters of the scrubber dryer.
Maximum efficiency: When wet cleaning with the scrubber dryer, the detergent unleashes its full chemical power on the target surface instead of being bound by loose dirt. In addition, regular use of a sweeper can reduce the frequency of wet cleaning, saving time and resources.
Increased safety: Effective pre-sweeping optimises the cleaning results and suction of the scrubber dryer, ensuring that the water can be reliably collected by the squeegee.
Potential combinations
Area
1 – 200 m²
Sweeping
Hand brush
Wet wiping
Wiping mop
Area
200 – 1,000 m²
Sweeping
Wet wiping
Area
600 – 2,500 m²
Sweeping
Wet wiping
Area
1,500 – 5,000 m²
Sweeping
Wet wiping
Area
3,000 – 10,000 m²
Sweeping
Wet wiping
Area
>10,000 m²
Sweeping
Wet wiping
Areas of application: in industrial and logistics centres
The Perfect Duo is the ideal cleaning solution for all areas where large surfaces and high cleanliness requirements come together.
Logistics centres and warehouses:
For a smooth flow of goods on clean, safe traffic routes.
Production and manufacturing facilities:
Ensures compliance with cleanliness standards and protects your equipment.
Incoming goods and loading areas:
A clean and professional first impression for suppliers and customers.
Car parks and underground car parks:
The solution to massive amounts of tyre wear, salt and moisture.