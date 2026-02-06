Ultra Clean Multipurpose Remover 500ml
The Ultra Clean Super-Hero Stain Remover is a powerful all-purpose deep cleaning formula that cleans and removes any tough stain!
The Super-Hero Stain Remover contains an optimised surfactant that dissolves and removes stubborn stains very effectively.
Designed to used seamlessly with the SE 3-18 Spot Cleaner
- Locally formulated and made in Australia for Australian households
- Multiple detergent options to tackle specific stains and odours
- Kärcher detergents leave a clean finish and fresh scent
Ultra Clean Super-Hero Stain Remover is a powerful all-purpose deep cleaning formula. Contains an optimised surfactant that is extremely effective in dissolving and removing stubborn stains such as red wine, tea, coffee, ink, chocolate, oil and grease. Suitable for use on upholstery, carpets and in vehicle interiors. For best results, use with Kärcher Ultra Clean spray extraction machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Millilitre)
|500
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.562
Application areas
- Carpet
- Carpets
- Upholstery
- Car seats