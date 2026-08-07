Triple nozzle, 053

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector M 18x1.5.

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Robust, durable and non-clogging. Convenient changeover between high-pressure pencil jet (0°), high-pressure fan jet (25°) or low-pressure fan jet (40°). For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector M 18 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Nozzle size ( ) 53
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 80
Connecting thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.28
Compatible machines
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.