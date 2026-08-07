Triple nozzle, 053
Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector M 18x1.5.
Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Robust, durable and non-clogging. Convenient changeover between high-pressure pencil jet (0°), high-pressure fan jet (25°) or low-pressure fan jet (40°). For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector M 18 x 1.5.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Nozzle size ( )
|53
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 80
|Connecting thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.28
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