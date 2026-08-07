The HD 7/11-4 Cage Classic is the ideal entry level machine in the range of powerful and robust high-pressure cleaners from the HD Cage Classic series. It is easy to operate, can be mounted on the wall to save space and saves time and money due to short cleaning times. This single-phase machine with 4-pole motor is designed for continuous heavy-duty use. The machine is protected by a sturdy frame construction and features a range of high-quality and extremely long-lasting components such as the powerful crankshaft pump with ceramic piston or the sophisticated sealing technology. All relevant parts are easily accessible and low maintenance. The long service intervals allow long operating times for effective use of the high-pressure cleaner.