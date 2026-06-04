T 9/1 Bp
Flexible thanks to the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery, extremely powerful and durable: Our T 9/1 Bp battery powered dry vacuum cleaner stands the test against mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners.
Our new battery powered dry vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp effortlessly combines cordless flexibility with the performance and cleaning quality of a mains-operated dry vacuum cleaner. Our powerful Karcher Battery Power+ battery makes this possible, ensuring not only maximum suction power, but also extra-long runtimes. If required, the battery can be replaced quickly and simply at any time so that even very long applications can be easily carried out. The robust and low-noise machine is customised to the needs of hotels and retailers and can also be used when the area is open to the general public. The battery powered dry vacuum cleaner is also suitable for building service contractors or transport operators – for example, for fast intermediate cleaning of the vehicle.
Features and benefits
eco!efficiency modeThe eco!efficiency mode reduces the energy demand and volume of the machine and increases the battery running time.
Ergonomic bendThe ergonomic bend sits comfortably in the hand and allows fatigue-free working over long periods of time.
Ergonomic carrying handleThe ergonomic carry handle with suction tube storage is designed for easy and convenient transport including accessories.
Foot switch for added convenience
- No need to bend down.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (Litre)
|9
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|59
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|40
|Nominal power (Watt)
|500
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|210 / 22
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Number of batteries required (Unit)
|1
|Performance per battery charge (Square metre)
|Approx. 150 (7.5 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (/Minute)
|eco!efficiency mode: / Maximum 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / Maximum 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / Maximum 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / Maximum 22 (6.0 Ah)
|Battery charge time (Minute)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (Ampere)
|6
|Power supply for battery charger (Volt/Hertz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.6
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|8.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|420 x 325 x 382
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 Metre
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 Millimetre, 1007 Millimetre
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Reversible floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Unit
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filter
- Permanent filter basket: Nylon
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
- For container and tank interior cleaning in the transport and logistics sector, in agriculture, the food industry and chemicals industry.
Accessories
Find parts
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