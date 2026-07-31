Fast battery recharger Battery Power+ 36/60
Charge all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power and Kärcher Battery Power+ lithium-ion batteries with max. 6 A charging current: Quick charger with LED operating status indicator. Easy wall mounting.
Features and benefits
CompatibilityCharges all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power and Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable batteries.
Powerful quick chargerMakes possible short charging times.
Modern, slim and compact machine designSimple handling.
Wall mount
- For clean attachment of the charger to the wall.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|battery charge time with fast charger
|
36 V / 6.0 Ah Battery Power+ battery:
45 min (80 %) / 76 min (100 %)
36 V / 7.5 Ah Battery Power+ battery:
58 min (80 %) / 92 min (100 %)
36 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery:
40 min (80 %) / 68 min (100 %)
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|192 x 137 x 82