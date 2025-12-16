Garden Hose Connector
Replacement garden hose connector. Kärcher electric pressure washers.
This replacement garden hose connector fits Kärcher and many other brands of electric pressure washers. It accepts standard North American garden hoses and includes a filter to help keep debris out of the pressure washer pump. Can also be used with Kärcher electric pressure washers that originally shipped with Quick Connect garden hose adapters – this connector will remove the need for the Quick Connect adapter, allowing you to connect the garden hose directly to the pressure washer.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (lb)
|0.1