PrimoFlex® hose 1/2" - 20 m
The PrimoFlex® (1/2") flexible garden hose is 20 m long, temperature-resistant, comes with pressure-resistant reinforcement technology and contains no substances that are harmful to health. Bursting pressure: 24 bar.
The PrimoFlex® quality hose, which measures 1/2" in diameter and 20 m in length, is perfect for watering small to large areas and gardens. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 24 bar. The water hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between 0 and +40 °C. We provide a 12-year warranty for this flexible garden hose. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are exceptionally flexible, robust and resistant to kinks. The benefits are plain to see: long lifetime and easy handling. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.
Features and benefits
12-year guarantee
- Long-lasting
Three layers
- Resistant to kinks
Bursting pressure: 24 bar
- Guaranteed robustness
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from 0 to +40 °C
- Guaranteed robustness
Free from cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- Guaranteed robustness and durability
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
- Poses no risk to health or the environment
Weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer
- Guaranteed robustness
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|285 x 285 x 115
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment