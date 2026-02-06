Made with super soft synthetic bristles, this brush attaches to your water blaster to help you safely clean painted, topcoat and delicate surfaces. Reduce the time and effort required to loosen bugs, mud and other debris from vehicles, patio furniture and more. The brush automatically dispenses soap from the water blaster, making it even more convenient to clean with detergents. Includes adapters to work with Kärcher electric water blasters and gas water blasters, as well as other major brands of water blasters with Quick Connect fittings.WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov