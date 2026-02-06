If you've lost or damaged the spray wand that shipped with your water blaster, this is an upgraded replacement! Made of stainless steel, this spray wand features an M22 connection (to the trigger gun) and accepts Quick Connect spray nozzles and accessories. The Quick Connect allows for easy one-handed insertion and release of attachments. With a length of 24", this spray wand is a few inches longer than typical wands included with most water blasters. Fits Kärcher gas water blasters (and K1900/K2000 electric water blasters) and most major brands. Please consult your owner's manual for compatibility information.NOTE: Not compatible with Kärcher K2-K5 and K1700-K1800 electric water blasters. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.