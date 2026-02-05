The new Full Control trigger gun from Kärcher places the control in your hands, helping you achieve the best results for your home. The LED display guides you through the different pressure settings of your pressure washer until you find the correct one for your surface. Simply twist your vario spray lance up through the settings, starting with Mix, which allows you to pull detergent through your pressure washer. Up through Soft, Medium and Hard. This trigger gun comes with the Quick Connect system and is compatible with the K5 to K5 Full Control pressure washers.