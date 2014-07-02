The Kärcher PS40 power scrubber comes with three integrated high-pressure nozzles, this means that it is more powerful than a standard manual scrubber. This powerful scrubber quickly and easily removes stubborn dirt from surfaces using its high pressure. The Kärcher PS40 power scrubber is a great addition to your Kärcher pressure washer as it is an ideal solution for cleaning stairs, patios, facades, garages, balconies, walls, paths and drives along with being suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 pressure washers.