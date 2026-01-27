Textile Surface Protector, 500ml

Highly effective textile surface protector in a 0.5 L bottle. Applies dirt-repellent film to rugs, carpets, upholstery and car seats to protect against subsequent soiling.

Highly effective, long-lasting protection for all textile coverings. Carpets, upholstery and car seats are covered with a dirt-repellent protective film which helps to prevent dirt accumulating in future. Allowing dirt to be vacuumed up more easily and thoroughly.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
  • Carpet
  • Carpets
  • Upholstery
  • Car seats