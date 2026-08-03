Comfort window nozzle

With the Comfort window nozzle, even hard-to-reach window panes can be cleaned easily and thoroughly thanks to the long, flexible squeegee blade. For results so clean they shine.

The simple solution for cleaning glass surfaces with a steam cleaner. With the Comfort window nozzle, windows, mirrors and other glass surfaces can be cleaned easily leaving no streaks. The long squeegee blade makes light work of eradicating streaks and marks even from hard-to-clean areas. For effective window cleaning without chemicals.

Features and benefits
Comfort window nozzle: Steam openings in the nozzle
Steam openings in the nozzle
The glass pane is vaporised which helps to optimally remove dirt.
Comfort window nozzle: High-quality squeegee blade
High-quality squeegee blade
Streak-free cleaning for windows, mirrors and many other glass surfaces. Moisture and loosened dirt are removed effectively.
Comfort window nozzle: Long, flexible squeegee blade
Long, flexible squeegee blade
The particularly long squeegee blade of the window nozzle ensures perfect cleaning results, even in hard-to-reach corners.
Cleaning without chemicals
  • The hot steam has a very powerful dirt-dissolving effect. At the same time, the method is sustainable because there is no need to use additional detergents.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 140 x 225 x 43
Videos
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces