XH 10 Q extension hose Quick Connect
High-pressure hose extension for greater flexibility. 10-m, robust DN 8 quality hose for excellent durability. For K 3-K 7 devices with Quick Connect adapter.
High-pressure hose extension for the "best" spray gun with Quick Connect adapter. The 10-m high-pressure hose extension provides greater flexibility and increases the operating radius of the pressure washer. Simply connect it between the spray gun with Quick Connect adapter and the high-pressure hose and work improves immediately. The robust DN 8 quality hose is reinforced with textile braiding and has hose kink protection as well as a sturdy brass coupling for a long service life. The hose extension withstands pressures of up to 180 bar and is designed for temperatures of up to 60 °C. The extension hose can, of course, also be used with detergents. Compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 3-K 7 with Quick Connect adapter.
Features and benefits
10 m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Quick Connect adapter
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
DN 8 quality hose reinforced with textile braiding
- Protects hose from kinking.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. pressure (bar)
|180
|Length (m)
|10
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|240 x 240 x 85